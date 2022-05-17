ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers fill open roster spot by signing long snapper Jack Coco

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are adding competition at long snapper by signing rookie undrafted free agent Jack Coco, who was in Green Bay for rookie minicamp as a tryout player and will now take the roster spot vacated by waiving Jahmir Johnson. Lewis Caralla, Coco’s strength and conditioning coach at Georgia Tech, announced the signing on Twitter on Tuesday night with a photo of Coco signing a contract in Green Bay. Coco confirmed the signing via his official Instagram account.

Coco wore No. 59 as a tryout player during the Packers rookie minicamp on May 6-7. Now signed, he’ll get a chance to compete with Steve Wirtel for the long snapper job in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

Coco, who doubled as a reserve tight end while at Georgia Tech, played in 39 games over his final four seasons. Georgia Tech’s school website recorded Coco without an “errant snap” on punts or field goals.

Coco snapped in high school and arrived at Georgia Tech as an offensive line recruit. He eventually lost over 30 pounds and transitioned to tight end while still handling responsibilities as the team’s primary long snapper. He earned a full scholarship before the 2021 season.

Coco is a Georgia native. He is listed at 6-2 and 232 pounds on the school’s website, but he measured 6-2 and 248 pounds at Georgia Tech’s pro day.

In Green Bay, Coco will join former Yellow Jackets teammate Tariq Carpenter, the Packers’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

