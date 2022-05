Dale W. Abraham, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022. She was born in Memphis, Tenn., on September 9, 1925, and grew up in Tutwiler, Miss., in the Mississippi Delta. She was the daughter of Abe and Rosa Wiener. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Trained as a social worker, she transitioned to become a successful realtor in the Valley.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO