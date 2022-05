A Rochester man has been sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for a burglary conviction involving a dangerous weapon. 29-year-old Benjamin McQuay entered a guilty plea to the charge in April through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of felony assault charges and illegal possession of a firearm. He was accused of breaking into a home and threatening two women with a gun. One of the victims is the mother of McQuay's child. He was also given prison sentences today for another burglary conviction, a felony drug possession charge, and a conviction for violating a no-contact order.

