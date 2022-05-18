Kayla Green's mom calls for murder charges in teen's death

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There were demands for justice Tuesday in Westchester County after a high school cheerleader was stabbed to death.

Lavern Gordon, the mother of 16-year-old Kayla Green , broke her silence at a rally outside Westchester County Court.

Kayla was killed in Mount Vernon on April 8 after a parade celebrating her school's basketball team . Police say a 15-year-old girl stabbed Kayla to death .

The suspect is charged with manslaughter, but Kayla's mother and others are calling for murder charges.

"We are broken mentally, emotionally and physically," Gordon said. "She came to kill my daughter ... I'm not gonna stop until I get justice for my daughter."

Prosecutors are not releasing much information about the suspect because she is a minor.

The victim's family has said the suspect had a history of bullying Kayla.