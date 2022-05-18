ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Harden Appreciated Embiid's Ability to Battle Through Injuries in Playoffs

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iciMV_0fhcchr600

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a co-star for Joel Embiid when the former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons held out from the team throughout the first half of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Embiid maintained an MVP level of play throughout the season and kept the Sixers relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

But it was clear that Embiid wasn’t going to be able to do it alone. Therefore, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey did all he could to find the right deal before the trade deadline. Eventually, the Sixers’ patience paid off as they landed a ten-time All-Star in James Harden.

The Harden era in Philly hasn’t gone on for long, but the experience has been quite the roller coaster. Throughout the regular season, the Harden-Embiid duo started off strong but showed wrinkles throughout the final stretch of the year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Harden, Embiid, and the Sixers hoped to have it all figured out before the playoffs, but the 76ers couldn’t take it further than they’ve been in recent years.

After taking down the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, the Sixers faced the Miami Heat in the second round. Since Joel Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion on top of his torn thumb ligament, the big man missed Games 1 and 2 versus Miami.

In those matchups, the Sixers lost. There is no telling if the Sixers would’ve stolen a win on the road or not had Embiid been healthy and playing, but the 76ers center knew that he would return and make his series debut at some point.

Embiid masked up and pushed through the pain from Game 3 and beyond. He helped the Sixers snag two wins, but his team lost the final two and found their season concluding early.

Although Embiid’s heroic return didn’t result in a series upset in favor of the Sixers, Embiid’s relatively new co-star appreciated his fight.

“He'll do whatever it takes to win,” said Harden after the Sixers’ Game 6 loss last week. “I mean, just with his injury, he just continues to fight and continues to be there for his team even though he's not 100-percent. So, credit to him for being out there. His presence alone is a game-changer.”

Embiid and Harden didn’t have a ton of time to master playing alongside each other. Considering Harden intends to return to Philadelphia for the 2022-2023 season, the two stars will have an entire offseason to get their chemistry figured out to find better results for next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia’s playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn’t mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers’ front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Mvp#Eastern Conference#Basketball Operations#The Toronto Raptors#The Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Charles Barkley Drama

Things got pretty heated between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on the set of Inside The NBA on Wednesday evening. O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over the Celtics vs. Heat series. Specifically, O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy