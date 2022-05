The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a Code Red for the City of Reading for Saturday, May 21 from 2pm to 5:30pm. In accordance with Bill #22, an amendment added to the City Code, Chapter 141, Part 2 Animals, Section 205 Caring for Animals in 2015, any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.

READING, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO