Mckinney, TX

McKinney seeking partner for affordable housing project

By Miranda Jaimes
 3 days ago
For the second time, the city of McKinney is looking to partner with a developer to create an affordable housing community in the city. McKinney City Council approved a request for...

communityimpact.com

SH 121 projects and Tupps Brewery expansion: 3 development updates in McKinney

See how work is progressing on these developments underway in the McKinney area. Exterior site work and building core and shell work is wrapping up on Independent Financial’s second headquarters building. The project is located on a 10-acre site at SH 121 and Grand Ranch Parkway. Landscaping is in progress and will be completed before tenants move in.
McKinney's Trinity Falls community announces 450 new homes for this year

Amid a turbulent housing market, McKinney's Trinity Falls development is gearing up to continue delivering. Johnson Development Corp. this week confirmed that it will be delivering 450 lots to builders this year for the master planned community. Roughly 200 homes are set to be available in the summer with the rest of the homes expected to be ready in the fall.
City program offers up to $10K in effort to beautify Plano’s neighborhoods

Registration is now open for Plano residents to apply for the Neighborhood and Vitality Beautification Grant offered by the city. The program offers up to $10,000 in grant funds to registered neighborhood groups within the city, such as homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and crime watch groups. Any groups who apply must be preregistered with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department and must match the amount of funds given through the grant if approved. The program has two grant cycles each year, one in spring and one in fall. The spring cycle is closed, but the fall cycle for applications began May 13. Preapplications are due July 1, and all applications are due Aug. 15, according to the city’s website.
Construction on Highland Village Road sidewalk begins

The Highland Village Road sidewalk construction began earlier this month. The new sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk at the Highland Village Municipal Complex and head east along the east side of Highland Village Road, according toa city news release. The sidewalk will then connect on the west side of the road to the existing trail and sidewalk at Lakeside Park.
McKinney City Council holds public hearing for proposed redrawn districts

McKinney City Council held a public hearing May 17 on its top choice for the city’s redistricting plan. McKinney has four single-member districts, which must be divided into approximately equal populations, according to the presentation to council. The local redistricting process must take place shortly after the decennial census, city staff had said in previous interviews with Community Impact Newspaper. The city has authorized legal firm Bickerstaff to assist with this process.
Property appraisal values climb in Sachse

Preliminary reports released to taxing entities by the Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD) and Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) show increases to property values in Sachse. Preliminary certified results will be made available to taxing jurisdictions by DCAD later this month. DCAD’s calendar indicates that final certified totals will be...
'Mesquite 80' approved in 5-1 vote

A new industrial park is slated for construction at I-635 and Highway 80. The park, to be called “Mesquite 80” will be across from the “Mesquite 635” development that was approved by a previous City Council meeting and was designed by the same developers. Mesquite 80...
Lewisville Lake gets ready for summer tourism & North Texas water district pushes for conservation

The May 20 episode of The DFW Breakdown focuses on water, from tourism opportunities at Lewisville Lake to the importance of water conservation. This episode includes a guest interview by Helen Dulac, public education manager for the North Texas Municipal Water District, who discusses ways local residents can conserve water as drought conditions persist through the summer months ahead.
Dallas City Council has until late June to submit changes to recommended redistricting map

Dallas City Council members have until June 29 to amend a map outlining new district boundaries that was recommended for adoption by a special commission. Council members on May 18 received an in-depth briefing on the recommended map and the monthslong process undertaken by the Dallas Redistricting Commission after new census numbers were released. A number of city officials joined Commission Chair Jesse D. Oliver as they laid out the timeline ahead.
Mesquite pool hours reduced due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, pool hours will be limited for the summer, the city of Mesquite announced Tuesday. The shortage is a nationwide phenomenon and has affected many area communities across North Texas, including Mesquite. "The shortage started last summer and we were able to hire 26 guards,"...
Public Hearing: RM Squared Denton Tract.; Z21-0017b

PHONE: (972) 731-2186. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of Denton also sends notification to all physical addresses within a 500-foot radius of the subject property.
Richardson discussing restrictions on short-term rentals within the city

Richardson City Council is considering implementing restrictions on the use of short-term rentals in the city. A short-term rental is defined as a residential property that is rented wholly or partly for a fee for a period not longer than 30 consecutive days, according to city officails. Richardson is not allowed to prohibit short-term rentals, but can regulate them under local regulations.
Tree experts demand urgent action to rescue Dallas' beautiful ash tree

An invasive beetle that kills off ash trees has been discovered in Dallas County, and tree experts are calling for immediate action. The beetle is the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a wood-boring beetle that targets all ash trees. According to a release from Texas Trees Foundation, the beetle poses a substantial threat to Dallas' urban forest, on both public and private land:
Rowlett residents fight against proposed industrial park

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you move to a new neighborhood, you want to know what's going to be built around it. You can usually find out by looking at a city's comprehensive plan. But some Rowlett residents are concerned after the city adjusted its plan to accommodate an unwelcome industrial park.Homeowners laid into the Rowlett City Council during Tuesday night's meeting. They feel betrayed by a city decision to rezone 170 acres off the Bush Turnpike and Merritt Road so an industrial park can be built near the Homestead at Liberty Grove neighborhood."We don't want it," said Rowlett resident Elissa Weisener. "It's...
