Lewisville, TX

Lewisville ISD board approves funding for bond-related flooring projects

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved $423,672 for flooring replacements at Coyote Ridge Elementary School and Lewisville High School-Killough. The...

