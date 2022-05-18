Lewisville ISD board approves funding for bond-related flooring projects

Registration is now open for Plano residents to apply for the Neighborhood and Vitality Beautification Grant offered by the city. The program offers up to $10,000 in grant funds to registered neighborhood groups within the city, such as homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and crime watch groups. Any groups who apply must be preregistered with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department and must match the amount of funds given through the grant if approved. The program has two grant cycles each year, one in spring and one in fall. The spring cycle is closed, but the fall cycle for applications began May 13. Preapplications are due July 1, and all applications are due Aug. 15, according to the city’s website.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO