US to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela, Enabling Cargoes to Europe

By Jennifer Jacobs
 4 days ago

The Biden administration plans to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil in a bid to bring more of the...

Your Evening Briefing: Russian Oil May Soon Put China and US at Odds

China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports over the war in Ukraine. At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said officials have discussed secondary sanctions and other ways to limit Russia’s oil revenues while minimizing the impact on energy prices during a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries. President Joe Biden on Thursday offered his “strong support” for bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO as he met their leaders in Washington. NATO’s secretary general said he was hopeful the applications could soon be accepted despite initial opposition from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Biden also welcomed congressional passage of $40 billion in aid for Ukraine and announced a new package of weapons to be sent “directly to the front lines.”
Yellen Says Secondary Sanctions on Russia Oil Discussed at G-7

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said officials have discussed secondary sanctions and other ways to limit Russia’s oil revenues while minimizing the impact on energy prices during a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries. The US has already banned oil imports from Russia, and European Union...
Ukraine Latest: Russia Says It Controls the Mariupol Steel Works

Russia said its forces took full control of the Azovstal steel works, the last holdout of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol, after the remaining defenders surrendered. The strategic southern port city has been devastated in almost three months of assault. Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven major economies pledged to...
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
