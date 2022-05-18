ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Invasive Worms that Can Jump a Foot in the Air Found in Illinois

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No, this isn't a joke and the threat is real. Invasive worms that can jump a foot in the air have been reported in 40 Illinois counties. It appears they may be in Missouri already, too. I saw this reported first by WGN out of Chicago. If these...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
Q985

There’s a Secret Mermaid In Illinois. Do You Know Where It Is?

Illinois is full of a lot of interesting things providing a plethora of selfie opportunities. In Casey, Illinois there are eight "world's largest" items in the tiny town. One of them is this massive mailbox. This monstrosity alone attractions from all over the state. A Few Fun Notes:. The flag...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

Officials working to capture escaped bison in Illinois

May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Invasive Species#Austin Powers#Wgn#Cornell University
wlip.com

Gas Prices Jump Again in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have jumped significantly for the 5th straight week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois costs $4.97, which is 18-cents higher than last week and 39 cents above the national average. Lake County has jumped the 5-dollar mark, increasing to $5.07 on average. In Wisconsin, a gallon of gas now stands at an average of $4.32, which is 13-cents higher than last week, but 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County remains significantly higher than the Wisconsin average at $4.56. The gap between the Illinois and Wisconsin averages now stands at 65-cents, and the gap between Lake and Kenosha County stands at 51-cents.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
foxillinois.com

8 Illinois counties with high COVID-19 community level

Eight counties in Illinois are now listed as having high COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 39 counties in Illinois have medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. Last week there were just 23. The week before that there were...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Early voting begins, university wants ban on word ‘obesity,’ honoring crossing guards

While Illinois’ primary election will be Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early is under way. By Illinois law, voters can cast their ballots at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Gas hits $5 per gallon in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois reached a milestone Thursday afternoon. The average price per gallon ticked up from $4.99 to $5. While 5 On Your Side was on a virtual call with Gas Buddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan, his tracker updated to reflect the new $5 average.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy