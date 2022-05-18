ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Weather: A Major Weather Change Looming For Colorado

By First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney
Temperatures soar well above average for the next few days, but the bottom drops out on Friday after a powerful cold front surges through the state on Thursday.

Ahead of that powerful cold front, we have a few more rain showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Some of those could turn severe in southeastern Colorado with hail and wind being the biggest threats.

Thursday, as the front barrels through it will once again whip up the wind and help create dangerous fire conditions. Much of the state will be under a Fire Weather Watch thanks to strong wind, hot temperatures, and dry conditions.

Then, we see the big changes. Cold rain and a rain/snow mix here in Denver through the afternoon and even into the overnight hours. Our mountains are in for a good shot of snow and very cold temperatures. Our mountains could see overnight lows into the teens on Friday night.

Across the Front Range, we will most likely drop below freezing. You’ll want to make a plan for your plants ahead of this storm!

We stay cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 50s. As of now, it looks like we should be above freezing on Saturday night. After that, we quickly warm up with plenty of sunshine.

