The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood in the heart of the Vinyl District will be hosting summer pool parties this season starting this month. I|O Rooftop offers 360-degree views across Hollywood, including the Hollywood sign, Downtown L.A Griffith Observatory and the famous Capitol Records tower. Hosted every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with tickets priced at $10/person (21+ only) at the door, the parties welcome non-guests, locals and visitors to the rooftop, to enjoy everything from chicken tenders and wingers to salads, sandwiches and burgers, live DJs, a taco cart special with chicken, al pastor, carne asada, shrimp and drinks. The rooftop also will be celebrating with a PRIDE Pool Party on Sunday, June 12.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO