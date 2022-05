May 22 - Randy Arozarena belted two home runs and Jeffrey Springs threw 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-1 and spoiled the debut of heralded catcher Adley Rutschman on Saturday night. Kevin Kiermaier also homered as the Rays bounced back from...

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO