Aiken, SC

Local childcare professionals speak about foster care awareness month & new SC foster care law

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpIzm_0fhcUhUk00

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF)- “There are a lot of great kids that come to your home” said Lisa Franklin- Office Administrator, South Carolina Foster Parent Association .

May is Foster Care Awareness month. Thousands of people become foster parents each year. But more help is needed.

Lisa Franklin is the Office Administrator for the South Carolina Foster Parent Association. She’s been a foster parent for more than a decade. She says her mom and dad  started the association in the 70’s.

“Our First placement was actually a 19-year-old she had just turned 19 had been in foster care since she was like eight years old had never been adopted and I always wanted a family and  wanted to go to college” said Franklin.

Now, she works as a social worker for the department of social services.

Mary Helen Simons at Children’s Place in Aiken says their facility is continuing to provide therapy and mental health service for children and families.

She says most of them have come from the foster care system and experience trauma.

“Some of our kids have had involvement with the department of  social services they may be in relative placement they may even be in foster care and it’s just really important some families aren’t able to provide the care and nurturing that that’s some kids need “  said Simons.

Foster care for young adults who turn 18 can also  be a difficult experience.

That’s why South Carolina has a new law that extends voluntary foster care  after their 18 th birthday.

“I think it’s great because I do know that a lot of our youth when they do go out and if they do not have a support system and some kind of connection they are going to struggle ” said Franklin.

“Going out on your own and launching from you know sort of into adulthood at 18 is scary even in the best of circumstances so for these kids that are in foster care to have extra support it’s just gonna be really important ” said Simons.

They also say they hope more families take the courage to foster a child in need.

For more information on becoming a foster parent and further services for children visit the Department of Social Services .

WJBF

The 50-year old Westmont Elementary building will be tore down–“there are a lot of memories in this building…”

MARTINEZ, GA. (WJBF)- A school celebrating its 50th year, it’s the building that holds all the memories. “My experience was amazing– throughout– through pre-k through fifth grade, it was one of my favorite times to be here,” previous Westmont student Rose Murray said. Westmont Elementary hosts an event known as the  senior clap out each […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

Columbia County Schools celebrates first-year teachers

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday Columbia County Schools celebrated its first-year teachers at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion. “The days have been long, but the year has gone by so quickly,” first-year teacher Candace Jackson said. Before closing the doors on this year, Columbia County Schools is shining a spotlight on its first-year educators. In August, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Childcare#Health Service#Sc#Foster Care Awareness#The Office Administrator#Children S Place
WJBF

S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school dance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office , a student from Horse Creek Academy was transported to the hospital with a non emergent head injury after a fight broke out during a school dance Friday evening. According to a statement released from school leaders. The fight started with a verbal altercation […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

City leaders express concerns over section 8 housing shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re finding out more about the section 8 housing vouchers that Augusta’s Housing Authority leaders plan to distribute to people living in Dogwood Terrace if that demolition and redevelopment application is approved. NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Deputy Executive Director of the housing authority. The Augusta Housing Authority is still preparing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Rising temps mean increase in dangers of child hot car deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Temperatures continue to rise and many dangers come along with that, including children being left in hot cars. Across America, more than 900 kids have died from being in hot cars since 1998. Nearly 80 percent of those cases were accidental, meaning they absolutely could have been avoided. Sometimes, it’s because new […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

