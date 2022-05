On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. we start with voting and the Pennsylvania Primary happening on May 17, 2022. More than eight million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote in the primary election. We hear about the safety of the election process with a story from Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens. Dr. Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University is also back with us. He shares his insights on what is key for the Keystone state in this election.

