Dodgers designate Shane Greene for assignment, activate David Price

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Shane Greene (25) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they’ve designated reliever Shane Greene for assignment, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

The move clears active and 40-man roster space for left-hander David Price, who has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters this morning that Price would be activated between games of today’s twin bill against the Diamondbacks. That move costs Greene his roster spot just two days after he was brought up. The veteran reliever made a lone appearance in Dodger blue this season, tossing two scoreless innings during Sunday’s win over the Phillies.

Greene also made nine appearances for the Dodgers down the stretch last season. The 2021 campaign was a struggle, as the righty never seemed to find his footing after lingering on the free agent market into May. He originally signed with the Atlanta Braves but posted just a 7.23 ERA in 23 2/3 innings. Greene had posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the prior four seasons.

The 33-year-old signed a new minor league deal with the Dodgers during Spring Training. He’s made seven appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tossing 7 2/3 frames of five-run ball with nine strikeouts and four walks. The Dodgers will presumably try to outright Greene back to the minors over the coming days, although he has more than enough service time to refuse a minor league assignment and reach free agency if he clears waivers.

Price has been out of action since contracting the virus in late April. The former Cy Young award winner has worked exclusively in relief to this point in the season. Price has appeared in five games, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.