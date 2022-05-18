ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers designate Shane Greene for assignment, activate David Price

By Anthony Franco
 3 days ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Shane Greene (25) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they’ve designated reliever Shane Greene for assignment, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

The move clears active and 40-man roster space for left-hander David Price, who has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters this morning that Price would be activated between games of today’s twin bill against the Diamondbacks. That move costs Greene his roster spot just two days after he was brought up. The veteran reliever made a lone appearance in Dodger blue this season, tossing two scoreless innings during Sunday’s win over the Phillies.

Greene also made nine appearances for the Dodgers down the stretch last season. The 2021 campaign was a struggle, as the righty never seemed to find his footing after lingering on the free agent market into May. He originally signed with the Atlanta Braves but posted just a 7.23 ERA in 23 2/3 innings. Greene had posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the prior four seasons.

The 33-year-old signed a new minor league deal with the Dodgers during Spring Training. He’s made seven appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tossing 7 2/3 frames of five-run ball with nine strikeouts and four walks. The Dodgers will presumably try to outright Greene back to the minors over the coming days, although he has more than enough service time to refuse a minor league assignment and reach free agency if he clears waivers.

Price has been out of action since contracting the virus in late April. The former Cy Young award winner has worked exclusively in relief to this point in the season. Price has appeared in five games, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros option IF Niko Goodrum

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Astros activated utility player Mauricio Dubon, whom they acquired in a trade with the Giants on Saturday, relays Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. In a corresponding move, infielder Niko Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A. This is yet another step in what has been...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw not yet ready for bullpen session

There had been some indication that Clayton Kershaw could be cleared to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that such a session won’t take place, via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Some right SI joint inflammation sent Kershaw to the 15-day injured list on May 13, and while the star left-hander has started playing catch, it appears he is still some time off from a formal bullpen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox activate P Rich Hill, designate OF Jaylin Davis

The Boston Red Sox have activated Rich Hill from the COVID-related injury list, and the veteran pitcher is set to start tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers. Righty Kutter Crawford was optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating space for Hill on the active roster. In another move,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release Carlos Martinez

The Red Sox have released right-hander Carlos Martinez, reports Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (Twitter link). Boston had signed the longtime Cardinals righty to a minor league deal earlier this month. Martinez has now spent time with both the Giants and Red Sox organizations on minor league deals this...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Trevor Bauer’s appeal hearing to begin May 23

Major League Baseball handed down a 324-game suspension to Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last month after ruling he violated the domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer denied all wrongdoing and immediately announced plans to appeal the ban, and Britt Ghiroli of the Athletic reports that hearing is set to begin on May 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

