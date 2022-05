TULSA — There is an inherent finality to Fridays. Half the field knows it will be dismissed, sent packing with whatever dreams they held about what this week could have been. There is, however, usually a paradox to that finality, as it is ephemeral: The next week brings a new event with new challenges and new aspirations that require whatever happened before to be compartmentalized if not outright forgotten.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO