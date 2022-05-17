ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Debunking Myths of Big Cat Sanctuaries

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pcWs_0fhcPECQ00

John Goodrich, Chief Scientist and Senior Director of the Tiger Program at Panthera, joins Cheddar Reveals to debunk myths of big cat sanctuaries, and ways to strengthen tiger conservation efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

The Evolution of Big Cats

Andrew Cuff, Lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Liverpool, joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss the history and evolution of big cats, and what the future of this species may look like.
ANIMALS
Cheddar News

Resetting Your Mental Health Mindset With Pinterest

In honor of mental health awareness month, Pinterest hosted "Pinterest Havens: A Whole Mood." It's a pop-up event in New York City focused on mental well-being and overall wellness, ranging from talks on the topic to sound baths to interactive activities to let go of your anger. While it may have been temporary, the hope is that it can get the conversation started about an important topic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuaries#Big Cat#Myths#Tiger Conservation#The Tiger Program#Panthera#Cheddar Reveals
Science Focus

The 5 biggest dog training myths debunked by science

Does your dog know who’s boss? Does the wolf in him need taming? What’s the best way to stop bad behaviours? And when reaching for those dog biscuits, who, exactly, is training whom?. As the fields of animal behaviour, ecology and veterinary sciences continue to evolve, traditional ideas...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Pet Cats Know Their Fellow Cats’ Names, Study Shows

Previous research found that pet cats know their own names, so scientists investigated if they know the names of familiar cats and people. The experiments tested how long cats look at photos that either match or don’t match the name they just heard. Pet cats know the names of...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”

That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. Richard, on the other hand? Richard done messed up… A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to marvel at the majestic creatures, when apparently “Richard” screwed up bad, lost track of the dog, and then this happened. Mac goes […] The post Yellowstone Bison Launches Charging Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?. Do you know what distinguishes a Catahoula Leopard Dog from an Australian Shepherd? These canines, which belong to the same breed group, are alike in some ways and different in others. This article will compare these animals and highlight the...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Reaction When Human Sister Won’t Pay Attention To Her Is Too Much

Siblings know just how to press your buttons, and they’ll do it every time. This applies to a dog on TikTok and her human sister too. All the Pomsky (that's half Pomeranian, half Siberian Husky) wanted was a little TLC, was that too much to ask for? But her sister was just a bit preoccupied watching television and now the fit she threw when she wouldn’t give her pets is the funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Parrot’s Cute Little Singing Voice Has People Impressed

Some animals are natural born stars. They have that special je ne sais quoi that can’t be taught. We’ve all seen dogs who know how to perform the craziest tricks or cats who are super smart. But we were absolutely blown away by the talent of one parrot on TikTok. And we guess you could say we’re now his biggest fans.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Teaching Puppy to Sing Couldn’t Be More Precious

We love watching when older siblings take matters into their own hands to teach their younger siblings the ropes. It’s always a precious moment and a bonding experience. And can we talk about how patient they are waiting for their sibling to catch on? So sweet!. We see this...
ANIMALS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy