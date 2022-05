Dylan Cozens made a name for himself at a young age as a hard-working player. From his junior years to his very short NHL career, he has never taken a shift off. Nicknamed the “Workhorse from Whitehorse” early on, it seemed like he was on a mission this season to shed the “all work with some scoring” label that was tied to him. Instead, he wanted to show that he had a much better scoring touch than was previously anticipated.

