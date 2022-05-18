ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Popular Saratoga Springs cartoonist Hud Armstrong dies

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Saratoga Springs man who's been drawing life and times in the Spa City for more than half a century has died. Hud...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Loss of A Saratoga Icon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
WNYT

Schenectady used bookstore has new home near city hall

SCHENECTADY - A used bookstore in Schenectady has a new home. The Whitney Book Corner, a used bookstore run by the Friends of the Schenectady County Public Library is now open on Clinton Street - directly across from city hall. The money the bookstore makes is used to fund most...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cartoonist#Chowderfest#N G S
NEWS10 ABC

Special Report: Treasures of Troy

When you think of the Tiffany name today, you probably picture the iconic blue gift box, hiding a jeweled treasure inside. But 150 years ago, Tiffany's treasures were made for all to see: stained glass windows with artistry surpassing anything crafted before, and Troy is home to the mother lode that survives to this day.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Electric scooter rentals planned for Saratoga Springs

There will soon be a new way to get around Saratoga Springs. The city famous for fast four-legged animals you can bet on will have a stable of two-wheeled scooters you can ride on. The scooters are being offered by CDTA. You'll simply download the CDTA Scoot App, enter some...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Draft Map Redistricts Capital Region, Saratoga Springs Voters

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new draft mapping the state’s Congressional Districts for the next decade shifts a greater number of Saratoga voters from District 20 to District 21. The proposed maps, drawn by court-appointed special master Jonathan R. Cervas, would specifically shift a larger number of Saratoga Springs residents into the 21st District, effectively placing Spa City voters in a district alongside those in Plattsburgh, Potsdam and other municipalities along the Canadian border. Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik currently represents the 21st district.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
WNYT

Troy's River Street Market welcomes several new businesses

TROY - Three new businesses are now open inside Troy's River Street Market. Collar City Mac Shack, Organa Juice Bar and Soul Delicious each held grand openings in early May. Organa focuses on plant based, vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Owners Haseim Townsend and Brenda Henry say this is their passion, and they decided to turn it into a business.
TROY, NY
WNYT

'Eat in the Street' outdoor dining returning to Cohoes

COHOES - A popular summer promotion returns to Cohoes next week. It's called "Eat in the Street." Dozens of restaurants set up dining tables on a blocked-off Remsen Street on Friday evenings. It started in 2020 to help businesses struggling during the height of the pandemic. Beginning Friday May 27,...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Cooling centers in Capital Region

Here are some of the cooling centers that will be open in the Capital Region during this weekend's high heat. We will update this list as more come into our newsroom. Beltrone Living Center 6 A Winners Cir, Colonie, NY, 12205 518-459-2711 Call for operating hours. Colonie Village Hall 2...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular NY State Park In Need Of Lifeguards

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy.... I have many fond memories of Lake Taghkanic with friends and family, and am still making memories these days. I love it there. The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.
TRAVEL
weeklyhumorist.com

CARTOON: Supply Pains

Teresa Burns Parkhurst is a cartoonist from Albany New York. Her stuff appears regularly in businessey publications and on greeting cards and is counted among The Usual Gang Of Idiots at Mad Magazine. She enjoys not going places.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy