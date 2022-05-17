ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poll: Predict Jaguars' win total for 2022 NFL season

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule for the 2022 NFL season has finally been set, and the dates for every matchup was revealed last Thursday. The Jaguars have seven home games (excluding the game in London vs. Denver) and nine away games with their bye week coming in Week 11.

Jacksonville will obviously play the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans twice because they are division opponents, but it’s also the AFC South’s turn to face every team in the AFC West and NFC East.

That’s some bad luck for the Jaguars to have to play Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos because their division is the best in the league by far. However, to balance that out, Jacksonville gets to face one of the weaker NFC divisions with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants. They also play a pair of fourth place teams from last season in the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

The Jags should fare much better this season mainly due to all the additions they made in free agency and the draft. Fans should reasonably expect the team to win anywhere from nine to five games this season.

Below we have a poll for our readers to vote through. Also, feel free to comment and explain why you’re optimistic or not so optimistic about the Jags’ 2022 season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

