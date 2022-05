Liberty fell 5-0 to the host, No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in game three of the 2022 NCAA Durham Regional at Duke Softball Stadium. The Blue Devils (43-8) advance to tomorrow’s Regional final, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Liberty (44-17) falls to an elimination game tonight. No. 19 Georgia and UMBC are in a delay, and the Lady Flames will play the winner of Georgia-UMBC later tonight, time to be determined.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO