A Hazleton Roofer was sentenced this week in Federal Court for not paying payroll taxes. This wee, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles R. Ehrenberg, 34, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction, Inc., located in Hazleton, was sentenced yesterday by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 6 months’ imprisonment to be followed by 6 months’ home confinement with electronic monitoring and a 2-year term of supervised release, for failing to collect and pay over several years’ worth of required federal payroll taxes.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO