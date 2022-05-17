ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jason Kidd credits former Lakers coach Frank Vogel for his success

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4Kzj_0fhcI6yO00

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship, they had Frank Vogel as head coach and a future head coaching prospect in Jason Kidd as an assistant.

He had previously coached the Milwaukee Bucks but had been fired early in the 2017-18 season, and many felt he would soon get another head coaching job somewhere.

Last summer, Kidd left the Lakers to succeed Rick Carlisle with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs weren’t expected to do much this season, but after starting 16-18, they became one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Now, they will face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals after pulling off a massive upset of the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Kidd readily gave Vogel credit for getting him ready to take the Mavs further than anyone thought they would go.

“Yeah, I guess assistant coach doesn’t count to be able to make it to the Western Conference Finals, but Frank Vogel, it’s an easy answer, Frank Vogel prepared me for this and then also my early stops in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Just understanding, putting guys in a position to be successful and then also listening to your star player, he wants to have fun so let’s have fun. And the accountability piece, those are the words that we talked about this season and that’s what we hold each other accountable. It’s those words that we came up with and no one’s exempt from them. There’s a lot of things I’ve learned in the last couple of years about coaching, but you have to have talent too to win and that’s what I have here in Dallas.”

Plenty of Lakers fans have bemoaned the fact that Kidd was no longer a member of the team this season, especially now that Vogel has been fired.

Kidd would’ve been a very solid head coaching candidate for the Purple and Gold if he had still been on Vogel’s staff this year.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman On Guarding Magic Johnson After HIV Diagnosis: "I Couldn't Care Less If The Guy I'm Guarding Has HIV. I'm Going To Slam Him Anyways."

When Magic Johnson announced he had HIV, the NBA world didn't know how to react. His colleagues had a hard time trying to figure out what to do or what Magic should do with his career. He received a lot of criticism, mostly due to the misinformation about the disease, which led Magic to retire from the game for the first time.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Brooklyn, WI
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Charles Barkley Drama

Things got pretty heated between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on the set of Inside The NBA on Wednesday evening. O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over the Celtics vs. Heat series. Specifically, O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy