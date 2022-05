ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — An accident inside of a vehicle led to four pedestrians being hospitalized Friday morning, Fairfax County Police said. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Sentra lost control of her vehicle after she dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car. The vehicle crossed the center median and got onto the south sidewalk of Maple Place. That's where the driver struck a group of people in a parking lot before stopping along a nearby fence.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO