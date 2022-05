ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO