TULSA, Okla. - World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler succumbed to the Masters jinx on Friday, missing the cut at the 104th PGA Championship while finishing 6-over for the championship after rounds of 71-75. It's the fourth time in the last five PGA Championships that the reigning Masters champion missed the cut: Tiger Woods (2019), Patrick Reed (2018) and Sergio Garcia (2017) all failed to make it to the weekend. (The 2020 Masters winner, Dustin Johnson, did not have a chance to play the PGA Championship as the reigning Masters champion, but did miss the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO