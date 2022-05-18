Schroeder’s next step leads to St. Scholastica

AURORA — Mesabi East senior Logan Schroeder has spent all of his waking time surrounded by sports, whether he’s making plays on the football field, cruising to wins in the backstroke in the swimming pool, or finding a way on base on the baseball diamond.

Along with being a model student, Schroeder can now put all his athletic focus onto one thing: Playing football for the College of St. Scholastica beginning next school year. Tuesday was Schroeder’s day as he signed on with the Saints in front of his high school coach, friends and family.

A three-sport athlete and a four-time state qualifier in the pool, Schroeder ultimately decided on pursuing football in college over all of his other successes.

“It’s just something about football,” Schroeder said. “It’s just a feeling I get. I don’t get it in baseball or swimming. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe but I can escape with everything like the offseason training and put it all together with the team during the season.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” just playing one sport. “I’m going to have a lot of the same things to keep doing in the offseason but it’ll be more focused on just football now. It’ll be nice to see what happens when you put all of your focus into one thing.”

Schroeder said it wasn’t until this year that he thought playing football after high school was an option for him.

“I didn’t really think about playing college ball until my senior year. I realized it was really something I enjoyed and I figured why not keep doing it in college if I liked it so much.”

Mesabi East head football coach Steve Grams said that when it comes to work ethic, St. Scholastica couldn’t ask for a better athlete.

“I think they got a competitor,” Grams said. “His work ethic, on and off the field, is one of the best. He’s got that no-quit attitude. I think that can only be a positive. He’s been a great leader for us and I know he can help make a difference on any team.

“He’ll probably have to spend more time in the weight room and studying the playbook, but he knows that. You just don’t step in as a freshman and start playing at the college level. With the work ethic he has, he should be just fine.”

Schroeder, who played linebacker and running back in high school, says the Saints have mentioned him playing linebacker and defensive end in college. When it comes to academics, he plans on studying business management. The added benefit of playing football made choosing CSS an easy one.

“I really liked how close the school was to home. It was between either CSS or UMD and both offered what I wanted academically. At Scholastica, I get to play football too and that’s what I love to do.”

When it comes to his on field production, Grams says it’ll be tough to replace someone like Schroeder.

“You’re never going to be able to replace a senior that played offense, defense and special teams like him. Combined with his work ethic and on the field presence, he just never quit. A lot of guys will have to step up next year to replace him and some of the other seniors we had this season.”

Schroeder hopes he can bring the same energy he had in high school to the college game.

“I want to bring that to college just like I brought it in high school. Being a team leader and helping win games is something I really want to do when I’m there.”