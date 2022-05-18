ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Schroeder’s next step leads to St. Scholastica

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezN0A_0fhc9blc00

AURORA — Mesabi East senior Logan Schroeder has spent all of his waking time surrounded by sports, whether he’s making plays on the football field, cruising to wins in the backstroke in the swimming pool, or finding a way on base on the baseball diamond.

Along with being a model student, Schroeder can now put all his athletic focus onto one thing: Playing football for the College of St. Scholastica beginning next school year. Tuesday was Schroeder’s day as he signed on with the Saints in front of his high school coach, friends and family.

A three-sport athlete and a four-time state qualifier in the pool, Schroeder ultimately decided on pursuing football in college over all of his other successes.

“It’s just something about football,” Schroeder said. “It’s just a feeling I get. I don’t get it in baseball or swimming. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe but I can escape with everything like the offseason training and put it all together with the team during the season.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” just playing one sport. “I’m going to have a lot of the same things to keep doing in the offseason but it’ll be more focused on just football now. It’ll be nice to see what happens when you put all of your focus into one thing.”

Schroeder said it wasn’t until this year that he thought playing football after high school was an option for him.

“I didn’t really think about playing college ball until my senior year. I realized it was really something I enjoyed and I figured why not keep doing it in college if I liked it so much.”

Mesabi East head football coach Steve Grams said that when it comes to work ethic, St. Scholastica couldn’t ask for a better athlete.

“I think they got a competitor,” Grams said. “His work ethic, on and off the field, is one of the best. He’s got that no-quit attitude. I think that can only be a positive. He’s been a great leader for us and I know he can help make a difference on any team.

“He’ll probably have to spend more time in the weight room and studying the playbook, but he knows that. You just don’t step in as a freshman and start playing at the college level. With the work ethic he has, he should be just fine.”

Schroeder, who played linebacker and running back in high school, says the Saints have mentioned him playing linebacker and defensive end in college. When it comes to academics, he plans on studying business management. The added benefit of playing football made choosing CSS an easy one.

“I really liked how close the school was to home. It was between either CSS or UMD and both offered what I wanted academically. At Scholastica, I get to play football too and that’s what I love to do.”

When it comes to his on field production, Grams says it’ll be tough to replace someone like Schroeder.

“You’re never going to be able to replace a senior that played offense, defense and special teams like him. Combined with his work ethic and on the field presence, he just never quit. A lot of guys will have to step up next year to replace him and some of the other seniors we had this season.”

Schroeder hopes he can bring the same energy he had in high school to the college game.

“I want to bring that to college just like I brought it in high school. Being a team leader and helping win games is something I really want to do when I’m there.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Aurora, MN
Sports
City
Aurora, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Schroeder, MN
KEYC

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
WDIO-TV

Minnesota National Guard activated in flood response

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on May 19, 2022 to activate the Minnesota National Guard in support of flood operations in northeastern Minnesota. In response to the governor’s peacetime emergency announcement, 45 soldiers from the Duluth-based 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment will be sent to the Rainy River Basin.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour Coming To MN

After a hiatus from making country music and touring, Carrie Underwood is officially back, with a massive new tour kicking off later this year. This is the newest concert announcement in a sea of many major shows and tours that have been announced for the rest of the year! Everyone from Dierks Bentley to Eric Church to Jake Owen will be hitting the road for the summer and rest of 2022.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#American Football
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Searching For Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped from a corrections facility Wednesday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin escaped around 9 a.m. from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Kris Severin (credit: St. Louis Co. Sheriff) Severin is described as a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, tattoos on both his arms, and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. Anyone who sees Severin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

19-year-old dies after stabbing in northern Minnesota

A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says it was called at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to a house on Waboose Trail Northwest in Pike Bay Township, in rural Cass Lake. They arrived to find the man suffering from a stab...
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy