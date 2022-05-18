ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday.

FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The student reportedly has minor injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

