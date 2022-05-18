Student hit by car in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday.
FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
The student reportedly has minor injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.
