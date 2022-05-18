ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Company flies baby formula from Europe to US to help address shortage

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiXsz_0fhc3xaG00

Nestle is rushing fly baby formula into the United States to help alleviate the severe shortage being experienced by parents around the country.

The Swiss-based company says it is immediately moving formula from the Netherlands and Switzerland to try and ease the problem. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the US from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula from Switzerland to the US, it told Reuters.

“We prioritised these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies,” the company said.

“Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs.”

Baby formula shelves are now bare in stores across the country as the Biden administration tries to get a grip on the situation.

The Abbott Nutrition plant linked to the shortage of baby formula struck a deal to resume operations within two weeks, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Abbott entrered a consent decree with the FDA on Monday, which, if court-approved, sets out the steps the company needs to carry out to resume production at the Michigan factory.

It is the largest US manufacturing plant for baby formula and has been closed since February after complaints of bacterial infection in four hospitalised infants, two of whom died.

Reckitt Benckiser has increased its baby formula production by about 30 per cent and making more frequent deliveries to stores as tries to help improve the situation.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested that criminal charges may be brought over the crisis saying that an “indictment” may be required after an investigation into the what caused the crisis.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Tucker: This is the cause of the baby formula crisis

At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country—the United States—will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said. Now, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Nestle#Swiss#Reuters
AOL Corp

Baby formula shortages: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As if having a newborn during a pandemic isn’t hard enough, ongoing formula shortages have thrust new parents into a state of panic. Get deals and shopping advice delivered...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

657K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy