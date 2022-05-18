ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Stamos, Dave Coulier & More ‘Full House’ Stars Honor Bob Saget On 66th Birthday: ‘Miss You Madly’

By Cynthia Cook
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Numerous Full House stars have come out on the late Bob Saget‘s birthday to wish him a happy 66th. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse to Bob’s Danny Tanner, shared a sweet pic of himself and Bob out on a boat.

“Death ends a life, not a relationship” – Jack Lemmon,” John captioned the photo with the comedian. “Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly.”

Bob and John’s co-star, Dave Coulier, also jumped in to wish his dear friend a happy birthday.

Bob Saget's Intimate Funeral: Photos Of Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, John Stamos & More Honoring The Late Great

“The three of us sure got to do some fun things together. Like that time with [Rihanna],” Dave shared in a post with Bob and John plus the singer on Good Morning America. “I sure miss my brother.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter D.J. Tanner on Full House, also shared a tender post for what would be her TV dad’s 66th.

“I miss you 💔. Do I still say happy birthday?” she captioned the post. “I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts ❤️🧡💛🥳”

Also joining in for a birthday tribute was Bob’s great friend John Mayer, who shared a sweet picture of Bob. “Happy Birthday, Bob. We all miss you terribly down here,” John wrote in the post. “Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learned to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you. I just wish so badly we were getting dinner tonight. I love you so much.”

Also posting a very sweet and emotional post was Bob’s wife Kelly Rizzo, who shared numerous photos and videos of herself and Bob in their happiest times.

“Happy birthday my Love. These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th),” she wrote in the post. “This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be “the last” time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves.”

She concluded her tender social media share by saying, “I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

#Birthdays#Miss You#Dave Coulier More#House#Instagram#Dcoulier
