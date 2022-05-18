UH law school building earns gold for sustainability
By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
2 days ago
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law clinical building has attained official Gold-level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. In April, Dean Camille Nelson joined former Dean Avi Soifer and Professor Denise Antolini, faculty, and partners to unveil the official...
University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner provided the latest on UH’s response to COVID-19 in his monthly report today, May 19, at the Board of Regents meeting at Honolulu Community College. Lassner cited the increase in positive cases in the state when explaining why the mask requirement for educational spaces will remain in place for the summer sessions.
Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige allowed individual counties to make their own COVID-19 pandemic rules and orders beginning on December 1, 2021. That was an appropriate decision and an example for government responses to future pandemics, according to a computational analysis by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Illumination Hawaiʻi, a 1-hour film on energy and climate, premiered on Earth Day 2022 and was shown on multiple TV stations across the state. Footage for the film was collected over 10 months and included one-on-one interviews and talk story sessions with numerous Hawaiʻi leaders—including University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts—and an Illumination Village with learning stations.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For hundreds of Oahu residents, keeping a roof over their heads may be getting even harder. About 500 recipients have already exhausted rent relief programs. And hundreds more are expected to by year's end. "If the shelters are already at max capacity, or if there's a lot...
Wearing face masks in classrooms, shared laboratories, other instructional spaces and tightly confined educational spaces (such as advising offices), will continue to be required at all University of Hawaiʻi campuses for the 2022 summer sessions. Following the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, the continuation of existing masking requirements was recommended by UH medical and public health experts and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health and affirmed by UH Officers and administration officials on all campuses. A decision on whether the requirement will remain in place for the fall 2022 semester is expected by mid-August.
Eight Hawaiʻi Community College automotive mechanics technology students took the fast lane to graduation on May 14, as members of an innovative pilot program—the first of its kind in the State of Hawaiʻi. Just one year after high school, these students graduated from the Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui in Kona with Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Automotive Mechanics Technology (AMT).
Filipino Graduation or “FilGrad” is not just a celebration of the academic achievements of Filipino students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, but also the rich culture and tradition of the Philippines. The event was held at Kennedy Theatre on May 13. It was the...
With Hawaiʻi experiencing another COVID-19 surge, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he may consider a return to mask mandates. State Health Director Dr. Libby Char said people may want to consider getting take-out over indoor dining. Greg Maples, chairman of the Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association and vice president of food...
Diamond Tachera, a life-long student in Mānoa Valley, joined the spring 2022 commencement celebration after completing a doctoral degree in Earth sciences at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). Though she grew up in Kalama Valley, Oʻahu, Tachera...
Emily Jo Noschese is the first deaf student to earn a doctorate from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The Department of Linguistics in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters (CALL) recognizes the recent graduate. “I feel honored,” expressed Noschese. “The linguistics department made this happen and...
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa broadcast journalism students capped off their spring semester by airing two news magazine TV shows in front of a statewide audience on Hawaiʻi News Now network K5. Stories included topics surrounding stewardship of the ʻāina, affordable housing and food security.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerryzze Ilan, a valedictorian and honors student at Waipahu High School, worked diligently to get to this moment. She was slated to be recognized tonight for her many accomplishments over the past four years -- serving on the student council, numerous academic honors and a 4.2 grade point average.
“If Hawai‘i’s bowling alleys continue to lose customers, they may be the next group added to the state’s endangered species list,” begins Kyle Galdeira’s story mourning the imminent loss of Kalihi’s Kam Bowl, Kāhala’s Wai‘alae Bowl and Kailua’s Pali Lanes, all of which plan to shut down when their leases expire in the next two years. According to Wai‘alae Bowl manager Frank Yamamoto, rent rose from $9,000 per year in 1958 (about $62,000 in 2007 money) to $270,000 per year. “People are also spending on different activities,” Galdeira writes. “For example, video game enthusiasts used to flock to bowling alleys to play quarter-fed arcade games, especially in the 1990s, when Street Fighter II was popular, and earlier this decade, when Dance Dance Revolution was the rage. According to Yamamoto, Wai‘alae Bowl used to make 20 times what it does now on such amusement income.”
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Call it a clammy caper. On Monday, a giant clam specimen ― worth thousands of dollars ― was discovered missing form UH-Manoa’s campus. “We actually noticed it was gone a couple of weeks ago, but so many of us use it.” said Caitlyn Genovese, a University of Hawaii doctoral student who assists in teaching a zoology lab.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has increased the COVID-19 threat level for Honolulu County and Maui County to “high” as case numbers in the state have risen for eight consecutive weeks. Only the Big Island remains at “medium” threat level, according to...
Slated to open this summer in Kahului, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking more than 100 crew members, according to a news release today. The 176 Ho’okele St. location near Lowe’s is Maui’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant. Raising Cane’s, which is known for its “One Love” chicken finger meals, has restaurants on Oʻahu.
The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association board of directors has chosen Ann Mahi as its new executive director. She starts Aug. 1. She replaces Wilbert Holck, who has led the union for more than 31 years. Mahi was a Hawaiʻi teacher and administrator from 1976 until her retirement in 2020...
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A joint operation in a remote area in the back of Waimanalo Valley targeted the thousands of coqui frogs living there. The State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Department of Agriculture conducted an airdrop of citric acid into a four-acre area at the base of the Koolau Mountains they say is infested with coqui frogs.
