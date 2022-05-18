ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenfield, NY

Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Chase Anthony Nagy, 35,...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gladys M. Weston passed away Tuesday, May 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was 87 years old. A complete obituary will be posted on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, 61, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, age 61 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 to...
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Glenfield, NY
City
Lowville, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Graveside service for Anthony J. Winter, 64, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for Anthony J. Winter will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Monday, May 23, at 1 PM. Mr. Winters, 64, formerly of Clayton died February 25, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. & Lois M. (Hewitt) Fairbanks. Chris attended school in Star Lake. He was a heavy machinery operator, employed by a cosmetic manufacturer in the Lipstick Factory in Port Jervis, New York. He is survived by his daughter, Grace Michel, Carthage; and his siblings, Frederick “Skip” Weigand, Jr., Hastings; Paul Weigand and his wife, Sue of Tupper Lake; and Laurie Smith, Baldwinsville, NY. Chris enjoyed fishing. He was an avid baker and loved cooking. He was a big movie buff! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jefferson County SPCA. There will be no services, a burial will be held privately in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 18, 1933 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman and Helen (Duford) Parker and she attended Watertown High School. She...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 . She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwny
wwnytv.com

Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland, with a memorial service at at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community, 11037 State Route 812, Croghan, NY 13327 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, Attn: Missions Fund, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620. Kathleen is survived by her husband Gary; a son, Joshua Noftsier of Castorland; a daughter, Rachel Noftsier of Castorland; her parents, Raymond and Karen Reape of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Lori) Reape of Castorland; and John (Christine) Reape of Lowville; her mother-in-law, Barbara Noftsier of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Martha McDonald; and her paternal grandparents, Calistus “C.L.” and Edna Reape; and her father-in-law, Leslie R. Noftsier. Kathleen was born on September 5, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Karen McDonald Reape. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Kathleen earned her AAS in Agricultural Science from SUNY Cobleskill. She earned her BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education and her MA in Mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. On June 1, 1991, she married Gary Noftsier at Beaver Falls Methodist Church. Kathleen worked as a lab technician at Kraft Heinz in Lowville and taught GED classes at BOCES in Glenfield before she accepted a high school math teaching position at Beaver River Central School, where she would spend the rest of her career. Kathleen had a passion for sharing her love and understanding of math with her students. She also enjoyed writing her own curriculum, and published several graphing calculator workbooks in partnership with Texas Instruments. She loved attending math conferences and shared her courses with teachers across New York State. In her free time, Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, decorating cakes, watching baseball with her family, and studying her Bible. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
CASTORLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June S. Remington, 92, a longtime resident of Parishville, passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Hopkinton, where she had been residing. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however are incomplete...
PARISHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. She is...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92. Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, a longtime resident of Benton Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mrs. Speer passed away on January 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma; his daughter Gloria (James) Gregory, his son William (Wanda) Reardon; his grandchildren Katie (Wesley) DaSilva, William Reardon, Scott (Lisa) Gregory, Elizabeth Gregory; four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Jeff Gregory. Bill was born in the Town of Ellisburg on September 19th, 1925, a son to William and Edna Hartman Reardon. He was educated in the Mannsville High School. Bill joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes before enlisting in the US Navy in 1942. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill operated a farm in Ellisburg. After farming, he went to work for Don Veley Trucking in Mannsville to drive bulk milk trucks, retiring in 1987. He continued working as a carpenter for several years following his retirement. Bill married Mary E. Cote on June 7th, 1947. She predeceased him. He married Thelma Curtis December 15th, 2006. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reardon-Belloff-Leuze Scholarship c/o South Jefferson School or to the Rutland Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of State Highway 68, Canton passed peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. Spring Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27 in Fairview Cemetery with Military...
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy