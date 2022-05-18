Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Castorland Union Cemetery, Church Street, Castorland, with a memorial service at at 11:00 a.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie, and Greg Widrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community, 11037 State Route 812, Croghan, NY 13327 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, Attn: Missions Fund, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620. Kathleen is survived by her husband Gary; a son, Joshua Noftsier of Castorland; a daughter, Rachel Noftsier of Castorland; her parents, Raymond and Karen Reape of Castorland; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Lori) Reape of Castorland; and John (Christine) Reape of Lowville; her mother-in-law, Barbara Noftsier of Castorland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Martha McDonald; and her paternal grandparents, Calistus “C.L.” and Edna Reape; and her father-in-law, Leslie R. Noftsier. Kathleen was born on September 5, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Raymond and Karen McDonald Reape. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1982. Kathleen earned her AAS in Agricultural Science from SUNY Cobleskill. She earned her BA in Mathematics and Secondary Education and her MA in Mathematics from SUNY Potsdam. On June 1, 1991, she married Gary Noftsier at Beaver Falls Methodist Church. Kathleen worked as a lab technician at Kraft Heinz in Lowville and taught GED classes at BOCES in Glenfield before she accepted a high school math teaching position at Beaver River Central School, where she would spend the rest of her career. Kathleen had a passion for sharing her love and understanding of math with her students. She also enjoyed writing her own curriculum, and published several graphing calculator workbooks in partnership with Texas Instruments. She loved attending math conferences and shared her courses with teachers across New York State. In her free time, Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, decorating cakes, watching baseball with her family, and studying her Bible. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

