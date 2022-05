FunFest is only 3 weeks away, and the Adams County Library is still in need of a few volunteers. FunFest is a free event that celebrates the kick-off into SummerQuest, the Adams County Library summer learning program. FunFest encourages children & families to experience everything the library & community has to offer. Vendor booths provide crafts & activities for children to celebrate this year’s ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ theme. There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artists & more! Food, shaved ice, and the popular milkshakes from the PA Dairy Association will be available for purchase. For more info: www.adamslibrary.org/funfest.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO