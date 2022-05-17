ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU Standout Pitcher Jordy Bahl Suffers Arm Injury

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl is considered day-to-day due to an forearm injury. Head Coach Patty Gasso remains hopeful that she is not done for the season.

Gasso says the team's goal is to get her pain free. The team is working with doctors to make that happen.

Bahl, the Big 12’s Freshman and Co-Pitcher of the Year, injured her right arm as the Sooners were getting ready to play Oklahoma State in Norman at the end of the regular season. Bahl recorded team-highs among starting pitchers in several categories: innings pitched (132 1/3), wins (21) and strikeouts (199).

In addition to the loss of Bahl to injury, head coach Patty Gasso announced this week that utility player Mackenzie Donihoo will not be returning to the team.

Donihoo hit nine home runs and drove in 45 runs to help the Sooners win a national title in 2021.

