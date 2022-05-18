ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Land No. 2 & 12 Picks In 2022 NBA Draft

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPNLY_0fhc1UFj00

Lady Luck was on the side of the Thunder on Tuesday night. The Thunder will be picking No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Thunder also locked up the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft. They acquired the pick in the Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Orlando will pick No. 1 overall. The Rockets fell to the No. 3 spot with Sacramento rounding out the top 4.

The Detroit Pistons, who selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham No.1 overall last year, will pick at No. 5

Indiana will pick at No. 6, Portland at No. 7, New Orleans at No. 8, San Antonio at No. 9, Washington at No. 10, New York at No. 11, Charlotte at No. 13 and Cleveland at No. 14.

Last year, the Thunder picked up guard Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Anthony Cirelli is a prime example of Lightning’s tight-knit culture

TAMPA — Ask around the Lightning locker room about Anthony Cirelli and one word comes up more than others:. But when you listen to his teammates and coaches talk about the 24-year-old forward, you understand their deeper appreciation for him — the passion he plays with on the ice and his unassuming nature off it, how no job is beneath him, how conversations with him can make you smile, laugh and think deeply all in the same breath, and how he will deliver punches to defend teammates or deliver birthday presents to their kids.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Bears’ Robert Quinn want out of Chicago?

It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, which has featured the departure of some of the team’s biggest names. General manager Ryan Poles has made it clear he’s rebuilding the roster his way, which included trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to acquire draft capital and clear cap space. But could the Bears be looking to part ways with their other top edge rusher in Robert Quinn?
CHICAGO, IL
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy