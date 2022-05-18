Thunder Land No. 2 & 12 Picks In 2022 NBA Draft

Lady Luck was on the side of the Thunder on Tuesday night. The Thunder will be picking No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Thunder also locked up the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft. They acquired the pick in the Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Orlando will pick No. 1 overall. The Rockets fell to the No. 3 spot with Sacramento rounding out the top 4.

The Detroit Pistons, who selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham No.1 overall last year, will pick at No. 5

Indiana will pick at No. 6, Portland at No. 7, New Orleans at No. 8, San Antonio at No. 9, Washington at No. 10, New York at No. 11, Charlotte at No. 13 and Cleveland at No. 14.

Last year, the Thunder picked up guard Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick.