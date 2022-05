1/20 SLIDES © Reuters Ashlee Northup, 33, a resident of Cape Cod who has been sober for the past six years, poses for a portrait in Sandwich, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022. As a prior drinker, Northup knows firsthand what addiction is like. Now, six years later she has seen many friends lose their life to opioid addiction on the Cape. “I’ve seen more friends die than walk along the path of recovery with me; somewhere between 15-20 at least,” Northup said during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Mel Musto.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO