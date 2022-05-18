Has the Chris Paul criticism gone too far? I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Wright reacts to Patrick Beverley's comments on Chris Paul and other NBA stars. Nick explains why Beverley isn't in an appropriate position to make such statements and would be better served to stay quiet.
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho determine if NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had a better career than his former teammate Kobe Bryant. Kobe won 5 championships in 20 seasons with the Lakers. Shaq won a total of four championships, three with Kobe and the Lakers and one with Heat. The fellas settle the debate between Shaq and Kobe.
Jimmy Butler was Jimmy Buckets in Game 1, finishing with 41 points to defeat the Boston Celtics 118-107. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Butler's performance and why he is the 'foxhole friend who you can call at 3 am.'
Chris Broussard reveals which five athletes are Under Duress this week in sports. See which two Golden State Warriors may be feeling the heat now that they are facing off against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Plus, which draft prospect is doing the most, earning himself a spot on Broussard's list? And watch as Brou explains why Kevin Durant, who failed to make it into the playoffs, somehow found his way onto the BUD list.
The Western Conference Championship series begins tonight and Luka Dončić will lead the Dallas Mavericks to face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the chance to appear in the NBA Finals. Nick Wright breaks down why he's sticking with his adult Slovenian son, and why the Mavericks are an awful matchup for the Warriors.
If you were given a pool of every NBA player who's ever lived, who would you craft a dream team with?. There are tons of names to choose from, and depending on your desired style of play, you could go in a bevy of directions. Whether you're crafting a defensive-minded squad, one centered around playmaking, or a strictly shooting team, the possibilities are endless.
Nick Wright maintains that Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks will make an appearance in the NBA Finals, but in order to do that they'll need a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors. Nick tells Chris Broussard whether he believes Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson will be able to successfully subdue Luka again, and why the focus on stopping him solidifies the Mavs' star as an all-time player.
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has announced she’s taking a leave of absence to focus on family. McMahon made the surprising announcement Thursday afternoon in a tweet that sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community. While no additional details are present at this time, the New York Post reports...
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back tonight against the Golden State Warriors after getting blown out in Game 1, but according to TNT’s play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, Luka was battling an illness after the game. Skip Bayless reacts and looks ahead to Game 2.
