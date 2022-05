This post was updated May 21 at 5:12 p.m. On an afternoon in which two respective conference pitchers of the year took turns in the circle, runs were hard to come by. Through five innings, redshirt junior pitcher Megan Faraimo and Loyola Marymount’s Jenna Perez had limited the offenses to one run and four hits each.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO