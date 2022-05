The Bruins will have the chance to win it all for the first time since 2011. No. 14 UCLA women’s golf is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the NCAA championships beginning Friday. After tying for second place at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, the Bruins will match up against 23 other teams at the Grayhawk Golf Club as they vie for the national title.

