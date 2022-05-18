ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BIG HORN COUNTY. The storm...

www.kulr8.com

oilcity.news

Wind gusts up to 75 mph to rock Wyoming ahead of heavy snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Wyoming can expect strong winds starting Wednesday night ahead of spring snowstorms expected to move in late Thursday, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected in central and southern portions of the NWS in Riverton’s...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wind to Continue, Cold Temperatures Coming to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County and the rest of Wyoming will see temperatures drop as another spring storm makes its way through Wyoming tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). While temperatures were around 65 degrees today, tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a high of only...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County Sheriffs Department warns about online pet buying scam

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper-Natrona County International Airport has reported two instances in the last month of individuals purchasing a pet online, only to find out later that they have become a victim of an online scam. In 2021, pet scams made up 35% of all online shopping scams reported to the Better Business Bureau.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Two Sweetwater County men convicted on multiple wildlife violations

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Two Wyoming men were recently convicted on multiple wildlife violations in Sweetwater County. What started with concerns about wasted game birds led Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens — in coordination with Green River probation and parole officers — to uncover numerous wildlife violations committed in 2019 and 2020 by Justin Chewning and Steven Macy, resulting in close to $15,000 in fines and loss of hunting and fishing privileges for both men.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Green River Drift wins legal battle

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

[UPDATE] Kelly Walsh High School Lockout Lifted

Natrona County School District Spokesperson Tanya Southerland said the lockout has been lifted and school operations have returned to normal. "We appreciate everybody for their understanding as we work to keep students, staff and school visitors safe," Southerland said. "Thank you to law enforcement for their efficient resolution of the situation."
CASPER, WY
