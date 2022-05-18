WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-05-19 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs, and Green River and Flaming Gorge. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Comments / 0