Kanye West Drops His Kids at School in a Fire Truck in Adorable ‘Kardashians’ Scene

By Rania Aniftos
 6 days ago

Sure, the new season of Hulu ‘s The Kardashians has been filled to the brim with drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘s divorce, but in the episode that premiered Thursday (May 17), fans got to enjoy a sweet moment of fatherhood from Ye.

In the adorable scene, the “Praise God” rapper made what might be a mundane everyday activity into a fun one for his four children. Eight-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm are all seen coming out to the driveway of their home to a massive red fire truck that Ye hired to bring his kids to school.

“Kanye is here to pick up the kids to take them to school. He loves to do that,” Kardashian tells the camera. “So, of course, in his very Kanye way, he comes in a full fire truck. … No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just to have their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”

“Guys, is this not the coolest thing ever? Who gets to ride in a fire truck?” Kardashian asks her kids while sitting inside the vehicle.

“I do!” North excitedly replies, all dressed up in her school uniform. Ye is then seen smiling from ear to ear as the firefighters drive him and the kids to school, with the whole squad rocking fire helmets.

“I think sometimes people are bashful to be super dads,” Ye tells the camera, holding Chicago. “Everybody wants to be a cool dad, and sometimes you just gotta wear a fire hat. You know what I mean? Sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume.”

Watch the full episode of The Kardashians episode 6 on Hulu here, with the fire truck scene beginning at the 21-minute mark.

