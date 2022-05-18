Rental crisis forces Florida nonprofit to expand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO