Rental crisis forces Florida nonprofit to expand

Lifeguards in Volusia County are getting some extra training on how to respond to a sand collapse. There have been two deadly collapses over the past few days, one in New Jersey and another in Utah. Now, first responders are getting prepped for this type of incident, possibly here.
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’ve never imagined yourself homeless, 37-year-old Sharday Williams was right there with you. That is, until about a month ago when a dispute with her landlord ultimately forced her out of the home she had been renting for more than two years. “We became...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Charles Dennis Engelhardt’s legacy of state lottery winnings took a strange turn this month when the DEO and Florida Lottery withheld his $600 Florida Lotto X winnings to cover part of a “current debt balance” of $1,799 for an unemployment overpayment. Engelhardt...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.
Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […]
The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - How would you like a job responding to bear encounters? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is looking for people to do just that. Central Florida is no stranger to bears. From a pair of bears snagging a slice of pizza earlier this month to dangerous attacks like one that left a DeBary woman with cuts on her face. Another bear clawed Walter Hickox while going after his dogs in Daytona Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A study out of South Florida has revealed many fish in the Sunshine State are on drugs. According to WPEC, dozens of pharmaceuticals have been found in fish blood and tissue. Scientists say the numbers are alarming. "We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was...
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman posted about her new "puppy" Saturday. "I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new 'pet' hisses and growls at her. "Does anyone know if...
A Palm Beach County pediatrician on Wednesday offered advice to parents who are struggling to find much-needed formula for their babies during the current nationwide shortage. WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind hosted a live discussion on the WPTV Facebook page with Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine of Palm Beach Pediatrics, as well as South Florida mother Sarah Elwell.
Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
Florida Women Rescued in Hostage SituationScreenshot. Two women in Florida were rescued by police after a man barricaded himself and the women inside of his apartment. 28 Syringes of Liquid Meth Found in Florida Woman’s Car.
In the first three months of 2022, the state of Florida attracted around 35 million tourists, a new record. Florida has now recorded four consecutive quarters that have attracted more than 30 million visitors.
Verizon Wireless recently announced that it would invest an additional $149 million to upgrade its cell towers and connections in Florida. That investment is on top of $1 billion the company previously announced it was spending to expand its network in the state.
Statewide protests are scheduled to be held Saturday to push back against some of the recent measures passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Entitled "Stay W.O.K.E. Go Vote," the rallies will be held in communities throughout Florida, including West Palm Beach, to highlight the opposition to what some believe are attacks on the constitutional rights of Black voters.
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Consumers should not be charged any dealer fees when buying out a car lease. That has been the focus of two recent Local 10 News investigations. Despite a federal law in place and consumers trying to fight back, complaints continue to come in. State lawmakers said the practice has to stop.
Comments / 0