Rental crisis forces Florida nonprofit to expand

Cover picture for the articleMatthew’s Hope in Winter Garden says since the pandemic, they...

wogx.com

Florida safety crews trained for sand collapses

Lifeguards in Volusia County are getting some extra training on how to respond to a sand collapse. There have been two deadly collapses over the past few days, one in New Jersey and another in Utah. Now, first responders are getting prepped for this type of incident, possibly here.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida tops 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump 24%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […] The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

FWC hiring contractors to help with bear encounters

LAKE MARY, Fla. - How would you like a job responding to bear encounters? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is looking for people to do just that. Central Florida is no stranger to bears. From a pair of bears snagging a slice of pizza earlier this month to dangerous attacks like one that left a DeBary woman with cuts on her face. Another bear clawed Walter Hickox while going after his dogs in Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Study finds Florida fish on drugs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A study out of South Florida has revealed many fish in the Sunshine State are on drugs. According to WPEC, dozens of pharmaceuticals have been found in fish blood and tissue. Scientists say the numbers are alarming. "We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Florida woman jokes about 'puppy’ found on e-Bay

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman posted about her new "puppy" Saturday. "I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new 'pet' hisses and growls at her. "Does anyone know if...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

South Florida pediatrician offers advice to parents during formula shortage

A Palm Beach County pediatrician on Wednesday offered advice to parents who are struggling to find much-needed formula for their babies during the current nationwide shortage. WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind hosted a live discussion on the WPTV Facebook page with Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine of Palm Beach Pediatrics, as well as South Florida mother Sarah Elwell.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Is there affordable housing anymore in Florida?

Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
SEBASTIAN, FL
lonelyplanet.com

Barks and recreation: the best dog-friendly adventures in Florida

There's no need to leave your dog at home with our guide to pooch-friendly places in Florida © Abigail Marie / Shutterstock. You can’t spell Florida without Fido. When it comes to decision time on whether to bring your four-legged friend(s) with you on your next trip to the Sunshine State, don’t overthink it.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Verizon looking to add more cell towers in Orlando

Verizon Wireless recently announced that it would invest an additional $149 million to upgrade its cell towers and connections in Florida. That investment is on top of $1 billion the company previously announced it was spending to expand its network in the state.
ORLANDO, FL
wflx.com

Protests to be held across Florida in opposition to new laws

Statewide protests are scheduled to be held Saturday to push back against some of the recent measures passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Entitled "Stay W.O.K.E. Go Vote," the rallies will be held in communities throughout Florida, including West Palm Beach, to highlight the opposition to what some believe are attacks on the constitutional rights of Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE

