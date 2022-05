All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Lowry's influence: You might guess that Jimmy Butler delivers stronger production when tasked with more creation whenever Kyle Lowry is sidelined, but he's actually averaged 2.2 more DraftKings points per 36 minutes with his point guard on the floor in nearly 1,400 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. Victor Oladipo, meanwhile, enjoys a team-high surge (+4.3 DK points per 36) while playing next to Lowry this season. With Lowry listed as questionable to play in Game 3 due a hamstring injury, it's difficult to gauge his own statistical outcomes, but it's helpful to consider his positive influence on two key peers.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO