Cosmo Club of Aurora prepares for June 24 big event
By admin
The Voice
4 days ago
Thursday, May 19, the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will meet at the Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak Street, in North Aurora. Guest speaker will be Dr. Richard Steslow, DO, a family medicine specialist, practicing at the South Naperville Family Practice and affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center-Wound Care Center....
The next special day and holiday on the horizon is Memorial Day, May 30, which was changed in 1969 as a federal holiday to the last Monday in May. Memorial Day is more than picnics, baseball games, and family gatherings. It is based on memorials for soldiers who died and it started with the end of the U.S. Civil War in 1865.
The Aurora City Council listened to an update on the rollout of the new fireworks provisions and enforcement options at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, May 17. Assistant chief of staff for the city government of Aurora, Alex Voigt, said, “In October of 2021,...
You’re an old-timer in Aurora, dear reader, if you:. Knew the sites of the original City Hall and the original Post Office. Rode the Aurora city buses. Bought a hamburger at Prince Castle (two locations). Patronized the Sylvandell bowling alley. Drank an ice-cold root beer (with a half inch...
The Geneva Bridge Walk and 5K will help celebrate cancer survivors. The celebration will feature a walk and 5K run, with a fun-packed festival to follow. The event will be Saturday, June 4 at Northwestern Medicine Field (Kane County Cougars stadium, 34w002 Cherry Lane, Geneva). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies will be at 8:30 a.m..
EventsMessenger Public Library of North AuroraNorth Aurora Library. Messenger Public Library invites surveys for feedback. The Messenger Public Library of North Aurora is engaging in a process to develop the next strategic plan to guide operations and resources for the next four years. Patrons are invited to take a survey online, or in printed form at the Library and participate in listening sessions to share...
Assistant director for community relations Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) of Kendall County. After several years of providing meals, shelter, and social services to the area’s unhoused community, Kendall County PADS has decided to dissolve the nonprofit homeless support organization. Citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that forced...
A visitor receives a blood pressure check at a 19th annual health festival Saturday, May 14, by Aurora-based Companeros en Salud (Partners in Health).
Bensenville will be host to a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Public Works facility parking lot, 717 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville. The event is open to all DuPage County residents, no businesses, and includes recycling opportunities for electronics, textiles or clothing, and paper shredding. A list of all excepted items and additional event details can be found at bensenville.il.us. Participants may bring up to five boxes or bags for on-site shredding and recycling. Please remove all binder clips, binders, or media disks. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed. Most electronic items are free of charge, excluding CRT, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors, which cost $25 for screens under 21 inches and $35 per screen larger than 21 inches. Cash or credit card accepted, no checks. Payment may be made on site or in advance at recycling.eworksesi.org.
Reader’s Voice: The answer: Intact mother/father. May 14, 2022Dear editor; Sadly, now that warm weather is finally arriving, we will hear the weekend death count from local shootings in Chicago and the surrounding area precipitously grow. Predictably, on the first warm, three-day weekend, the body count will double. We are seeing more violence and robberies taking...
Philip H Sheridan Camp #2 Aurora, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will sponsor a ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21 to honor all 338 veterans of the Civil War buried at the cemetery. There will be posting of colors, singing, speeches by dignitaries, a canon salute, and taps. The event will be along the north fence of the cemetery at the GAR Post 20 Aurora area.
The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is joining libraries across Illinois to be host to Chicagoland authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney. Together they will discuss the systems of power that impact our lives, our families, and our finances, through the lens of their acclaimed books, The School for Good Mothers and Cost of Living. The event will be held virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
A book-signing, blanket collection, and fundraiser, for Ukraine will be the highlight of the June meeting of Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association (AARTA). The Aurora-based nonprofit social-service group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Gaslite Manor, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. Retired teachers, administrators, support staff members, and spouses, are invited. Lunch is $20. Reservation deadline is Friday, May 27.
The cost of renovating the north wing of the Illinois Statehouse will be more expensive than officials initially estimated. Only one bid came in for the project, which is about to get underway. CORE Construction Services of Illinois Inc. priced the job at $243.5 million, well over the $170 million that was originally estimated.
The owners of 10 Aurora properties received the 2022 Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in Historic Restoration at the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday, May 10. May is National Historic Preservation Month. The 10 properties are: 106 Le Grande Boulevard; 112 S. Fourth Street; 324 West Park Avenue; 325 Sunset...
Carousel Community Entertainment FeatureAuroraCurtis SpiveyFrank PattersonMonica VasquezPodcast. By Frank Patterson How do you wake up in the morning? Many begin their day with Good Morning, Aurora, or, its Wednesday Spanish-language version, Buenos Dias, Aurora, the podcasts with hosts Curtis Spivey and Monica Vasquez, respectively. Spivey, the show’s creator, describes the podcast as “the great American morning show.”...
The Exchange Club of Aurora gives honors to students who have overcome significant challenges to earn high school diplomas.
Exchange students learn and donate to the Fox Valley Animal Welfare League. Tracey and Gandi Falcon of Aurora held a service project May 5, Cinco de Meow-O, for American Field Service (AFS) Exchange students.
Naperville Park District is seeking input from local users of the Centennial Park Skate Facility to help guide a new design, which will be completed in 2022 in preparation for a renovation of the facility in 2023. The design survey is available online now through Monday, May 23 at www.napervilleparks.org/news.
