Kane County Cougars vs. Cleburne Railroaders

Bensenville will be host to a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Public Works facility parking lot, 717 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville. The event is open to all DuPage County residents, no businesses, and includes recycling opportunities for electronics, textiles or clothing, and paper shredding. A list of all excepted items and additional event details can be found at bensenville.il.us. Participants may bring up to five boxes or bags for on-site shredding and recycling. Please remove all binder clips, binders, or media disks. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed. Most electronic items are free of charge, excluding CRT, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors, which cost $25 for screens under 21 inches and $35 per screen larger than 21 inches. Cash or credit card accepted, no checks. Payment may be made on site or in advance at recycling.eworksesi.org.

4 DAYS AGO