My takeaways from yesterday’s City Council Public Works and Infrastructure Committee vote on the Hennepin Ave reconstruction. The physical design of the street was approved unanimously. If you’re familiar with the pre-existing staff recommendation then you know what’s in it: the 4-to-3 lane conversion (1 lane each way with a center turn lane), the raised bike path, the median, and all the pedestrian improvements you’ve come to love about the original plan.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO