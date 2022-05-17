ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Federal discrimination suit against Floyd County Schools the latest aftershock from a tense October week at Coosa High. School system ‘looks forward to presenting the facts of this case in court.’

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn context: A federal discrimination suit has been filed against Floyd County Schools, stemming a tense week on campus last fall that saw Confederate flags and student protests. It is the latest in string of events from the October standoff that included the apparent dismissal of a teacher, meetings off campus...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 1

Related
hometownheadlines.com

Huge turnout to keep advance voting sites open another hour; nearly 4,500 advance/absentee votes through Wednesday. Tuesday: Precincts open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please see our sample ballots, precincts locations.

Advance voting continuing this evening at both sites in Floyd County:. Interim elections chief Pete McDonald says there were lines at both the elections office and Anthony Center at 5 p.m. Friday when advance voting was scheduled to end. Anyone in line at 5 p.m. will be able to vote this evening, he says, adding that both locations “could be open another hour.” (That was at 5:30 p.m.) There was a large turnout Thursday and Friday, he says.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Society
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
sky21.com

GNTC Graduate Named Interim Police Chief

One Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) graduate’s conviction is to overcome the road blocks life puts in his way. Marcus Hill attended classes on GNTC’s Gordon County Campus in Calhoun and graduated in November 2013 with the Academic (Honor Graduate) Award for the highest academic average in his BLE training class. He is currently the interim chief of police for the Atlanta Metropolitan State College Police Department.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
WRAL

Parents sue Georgia school, district over racial discrimination

Parents sue Georgia school, district over racial discrimination. A group of Black parents and students are accusing a Georgia school of racial discrimination. They have filed a lawsuit against Floyd County and Coosa High School. This comes after white students allegedly waved a Confederate flag at school. In response, some Black students protested and got suspended.
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 21st

Rachael Elrod, age 31 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear on three pior accounts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Audrey Welden, age 31 (No Address Listed) – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle;. and. Justin Harvey, age 27 of Cartersville, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Food City’s big plans north of Cartersville — and elsewhere in NW Georgia? Big turnout for final day of advance voting. Update on StoneMor cemetery issues.

As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia. Branson Tractors’ parent company doubling down on Floyd site with $20 million expansion, up to 150 new jobs. Secretary of State’s Office announces $400,000 secured...
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Charged with Public Indecency in Rome

A Cherokee County (Alabama) man was jailed in northwest Georgia after he allegedly “exposed” himself at a Walmart store. Garbiel Lance Moore, age 31 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested around 8:00pm Thursday at the West Rome Walmart and charged with Public Indecency – after exposing himself, and reportedly wearing a sexual device in public.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
hometownheadlines.com

Secretary of State’s Office announces $400,000 secured from StoneMor for cemetery care and maintenance. Also: Company’s first-quarter revenue/income report.

From a media release: The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has secured $400,000 in additional investment in care and maintenance by StoneMor Inc, a company that operates several cemeteries in Rome. After receiving complaints about several of StoneMor’s cemeteries around the state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has put the four named cemeteries on conditional registration with heightened supervision for two years and required them to put an additional $400,000 into direct upkeep of the cemeteries. Three additional StoneMor cemeteries were investigated but remedied relevant issues.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flags#Racial Injustice#Racism#Floyd County Schools#One Community United#One Community#The Rome News Tribune#Black Coosa High School
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: 13th Annual Fairview School barbecue is next Friday. Hailee Palmer, a local 4-H member, competes for statewide performing arts group. Rome Board of Education meets Monday.

May 27: Fairview-E.S. Brown’s 13th annual barbecue will take place between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. The event is catered by Williams Brothers BBQ. Menu includes whole Boston butt, ribs, brisket, pork, chicken and sides. All proceeds will benefit operational expenses at the historic Fairview School in Cave Spring. Tickets may be purchased at: Last Stop Gift Shop or Rome History Center. For more: fairviewbrown.org to order ahead and pick up.
ROME, GA
fayette-news.net

Fayette County Schools reluctant in enforcing Dexter Mosley Act

FAYETTE COUNTY — A new Georgia bill has paved the way for homeschooled students to participate in sports, but one Fayette County mother says local school officials have been less than corporative in complying with the act. Andree Shedd would like to be attending extracurricular activities for her homeschooled...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Berry professor earns major grant to ‘investigate how structural racism harms science.’ Floyd School Board meets Monday morning.

Berry College Assistant Professor of Data Analytics Thema Monroe-White recently received a $405,000 National Science Foundation grant to investigate how structural racism harms science. Monroe-White, who has a Ph.D. in science, technology and innovation policy from Georgia Institute of Technology, is principal investigator of the project. She is joined in...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
hometownheadlines.com

Lewis back on the ballot in state Senate 52 Republican primary. Also: Nearly 3,900 advance/absentee votes so far; final day today. Tiuesday: Precincts open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

From the Rome News-Tribune: A Fulton County judge has effectively put state Senate 52 candidate Jeff Lewis back on the ballot pending his appeal. “I’m pleased and delighted the judge granted a stay,” Lewis said when contacted Thursday afternoon. He contended the law which removed him from the ballot was unconstitutional and the ballot “should be restored to its rightful order. I look forward to facing the voter’s will.”
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. About those 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County. Bartow resident the latest local COVID victim; 132 new cases last week. Nearly 3,900 ballots in so far; advance voting ends Friday.

Officers detail 90 deadly minutes in Gordon County: As Bartow deputies chase a drug suspect on I-75, the Chattanooga man blows by a fatal accident scene, is stopped minutes later but not before his truck slams into an ATV, killing a Calhoun man. Jobs: First-time insurance claims plummet 51% to...
GORDON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy