Federal discrimination suit against Floyd County Schools the latest aftershock from a tense October week at Coosa High. School system ‘looks forward to presenting the facts of this case in court.’

Advance voting continuing this evening at both sites in Floyd County:. Interim elections chief Pete McDonald says there were lines at both the elections office and Anthony Center at 5 p.m. Friday when advance voting was scheduled to end. Anyone in line at 5 p.m. will be able to vote this evening, he says, adding that both locations “could be open another hour.” (That was at 5:30 p.m.) There was a large turnout Thursday and Friday, he says.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO