A man who climbed to the top of Detroit's Renaissance Center as a way of protesting abortion says he learned how to scale buildings by watching YouTube videos. Maison DesChamps is originally from Detroit but now lives in Los Angeles. He calls himself the 'Pro-Life Spider-Man.' The 22-year-old tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that he hopes his Mother's Day climb will inspire other young people to stand up for their convictions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO