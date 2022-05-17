ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knaresborough litter-pick pair's car trip with live WWI bomb

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo litter-pickers unwittingly drove half a mile (0.8km) home with a live World War One bomb on the car seat. Rachel Wills and Simon Briscombe found the device during a clean-up at the River Nidd in Knaresborough on Monday. When they "scraped the gunk" off what they had thought...

www.bbc.co.uk

